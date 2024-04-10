Watch Now
Man charged with stabbing person in the neck

Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 10, 2024
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is charged following a fight that ended with the other person involved being stabbed in the neck.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says they were called to E L Avenue between 38th and 40th Streets around 7:15 p.m. Monday, April 8 for a stabbing.

Deputies say the two people involved had been fighting when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other person in the neck.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

The suspect, Felipe Hernandez turned himself into the Kalamazoo County Jail a short time later. The 29-year-old has since been arraigned on one count of assault with intent to great bodily harm less than murder. He's scheduled to be back in court later in April.

