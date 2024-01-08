Man charged for Thanksgiving Day shooting in Kalamazoo

Watch Now
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 15:11:34-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect in the shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Kalamazoo has been charged.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Charm McFerrin was arraigned on charges including Assault with Intent to Murder, Felony Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Officers arrested him Sunday, January 7.

Investigators say McFerrin shot a 24-year-old Kalamazoo resident after 2 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. The victim survived the shooting, taking themselves to the hospital.

Crime scene technicians located 9 shell casings at the scene on Florence Street.

Detectives are asking for more tips in the case. You can call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139, or the Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com

