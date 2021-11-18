Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Man charged for Kalamazoo bank robberies after being found in Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
KDPS
KDPS
Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 17:22:31-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After two robberies in Kalamazoo, authorities have placed charges on a man after discovering he was being held in Indiana.

On Oct. 27, 2021, a Chase Bank at 141 E. Michigan was robbed then two days later the same person robbed the Community Promise Credit Union at 1313 Portage Road on Oct. 29, 2021. During the second robbery, the man threatened the tellers with bombs before demanding money.

As the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was investigating, they learned that the suspect was being held in Steuben County, Indiana for unrelated charges.

On Nov. 18, 2021, two charges of bank robbery were issued to the 35-year-old man. On Nov. 19, 2021, the charged man will be arraigned in Kalamazoo County.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time