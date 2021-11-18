Man charged for Kalamazoo bank robberies after being found in Indiana

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After two robberies in Kalamazoo, authorities have placed charges on a man after discovering he was being held in Indiana.

On Oct. 27, 2021, a Chase Bank at 141 E. Michigan was robbed then two days later the same person robbed the Community Promise Credit Union at 1313 Portage Road on Oct. 29, 2021. During the second robbery, the man threatened the tellers with bombs before demanding money.

As the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was investigating, they learned that the suspect was being held in Steuben County, Indiana for unrelated charges.

On Nov. 18, 2021, two charges of bank robbery were issued to the 35-year-old man. On Nov. 19, 2021, the charged man will be arraigned in Kalamazoo County.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

