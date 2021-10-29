KDPS: Suspect at large after robbing Kalamazoo bank

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities responded to reports of a bank robbery Friday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers arrived in the area of Portage Street and Washington Avenue to learn that the suspect had taken off.

The man walked into the bank and demanded cash, making off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to KDPS.

No one was harmed in the incident.

We’re told the suspect remains at large.

Those with information in connection to the alleged robbery are asked to get in touch with KDPS at 269-337-8120 or submit a tip to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

