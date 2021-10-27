Kalamazoo police investigating downtown bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating after a robbery at a Chase Bank located downtown.

Witnesses told police one person entered the bank about 10:30 a.m., implying he had a weapon, and demanded money.

They described him as a white man in his early 30s and about six feet tall.

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, fled the scene and hasn’t been found.

courtesy photo

No one was injured.

Damages to the bank aren’t yet clear.

Police say they’re still trying to figure out if the man is a threat to the public.