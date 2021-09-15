Man arrested with gun tied to two shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they have tracked down the gun used into two shootings in Kalamazoo County in September.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers took a man into custody near KL Avenue and Drake Road on September 14. They found a loaded gun in his possession. Officers say that handgun was stolen.

Investigators also searched the man's home, finding more evidence of firearms and possible meth use.

Police say a forensic exam of the gun revealed it matched casings found at two shootings in the county. The first happened September 3 at the Crossroads Mall in Portage. The second happened September 12 on Lark Drive in Kalamazoo.

The 29-year-old man from Kalamazoo is not charged for either shooting, but he is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of Methamphetamine, and possession of a stolen firearm. He remains in custody as the prosecutor's office reviews the case.

