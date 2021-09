PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety says they responded to reports of shots fired outside Crossroads Mall Friday afternoon.

We’re told no one was injured but a number of vehicles had been struck with gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to this incident are urged to call public safety officials at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

