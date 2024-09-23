Man arraigned on charges following Kalamazoo bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect in a Saturday morning bank robbery has been formally charged.

Malcolm Graham was arraigned Monday for the robbery of a bank on Portage Street. The 36-year-old is accused of demanding and forcibly took money from the tellers before running out of the branch.

Police arrested Graham hours later.

Graham now faces four counts of bank robbery and one county of unarmed robbery.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact a detective at the Kalamazoo Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division by calling (269) 337-8139 or anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube