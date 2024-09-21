Suspect on the loose after Kalamazoo bank robbed Saturday morning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are seeking a suspect after a bank was robbed Saturday.

At 9:58 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 3100 block of Portage Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that an unknown male suspect had entered the bank, demanded money from a teller, forcibly took cash from a desk after an altercation and fled the bank on foot.

Officers said the suspect later entered a gray sedan, which was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Fulford Street from Miller Road.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male wearing black and white clothing and a black ski mask.

KDPS officers and a police dog conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact a detective at the Kalamazoo Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division by calling (269) 337-8139 or anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100, the P3Tips app or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

