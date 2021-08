KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of killing his father was arraigned Monday morning, according to Chief Asst. Scott Brower with the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

We’re told 56-year-old Scott Sterffy was denied bond.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled to take place Thursday, Aug. 12, with a preliminary examination scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19, the prosecutor’s office tells us.

