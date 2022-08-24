Man accused of paralyzing Kzoo public safety officer arraigned on OWI charge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of hitting and paralyzing a public safety officer in Kalamazoo last month has been arraigned.

The incident left Officer Tom Maher paralyzed from the waist down on Saturday, July 9.

The suspect, identified as Deymeon Todd, was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was signed, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told authorities waited for toxicology results before charges could be approved.

Deputies say Todd was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

