Coffee shop raising money for Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan coffee shop is raising money for the Kalamazoo public safety officer hit by a suspected drunk driver almost two weeks ago.

The owner of Something's Brewing in Kalamazoo said she normally hosts a law enforcement appreciation every year, but this year, they wanted to do something even bigger.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Tom Maher is paralyzed from the waist down and was just taken off a ventilator a couple of days ago.

Something's Brewing is hosting this fundraiser to help with any of the unforeseen medical expenses that occur during his road to recovery.

"He [Officer Tom Maher] comes in here with the guys and he is always smiling and always happy," said Something's Brewing Co-Owner Heather Turner.

The support of local law enforcement shows when you walk into Something's Brewing.

"We come from a law enforcement family. We have always been law enforcement supporters. My grandpa was a retired state trooper, my cousins are all cops, my family is military, my best friends are cops so we have always been supporters, and down here they are much of our customer base," said Turner.

Turner said this will be their 9th year hosting a law enforcement appreciation, but this year it is much bigger as other downtown businesses are getting involved as well.

It's all to raise money for Officer Maher.

"We are going to be doing candles, mugs and cookies all for a minimum donation. You can come in and donate whatever you would like. All of the money goes to Tom’s family, directly to his family," said Turner.

"It is no lie that law enforcement has been a very unique career field over the past couple of years. To have Something’s Brewing do this for us, for Tom and his family and to have the community rally around Tom so much, it is absolutely humbling and overwhelming to an extent," said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Sergeant Nate Garnaat.

Sergeant Garnaat was hired with Officer Maher back in 2006, and they're approaching their 16th year at KDPS.

He said Officer Maher works as an engine operator with squad six, one of the busiest in the city.

"It’s a 24-hour shift. He was coming in to work on the day the accident happened," said Sergeant Garnaat.

As Officer Maher recovers day-by-day, KDPS is expressing their gratitude for all of the support from the community.

"It is a miracle with as significant as the crash was that he is alive and that his injuries weren’t worse, so we are all holding on to that and that he is still here with us, and we still have Tom," said Sergeant Garnaat.

The fundraising event will be held at Something's Brewing (120 W South St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007) on Thursday, August 4. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a meal for first responders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A silent auction will also be held with various things from downtown Kalamazoo businesses.