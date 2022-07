KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The driver who seriously hurt a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday was driving while drunk, public safety officials say.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. on July 9, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

They say Officer Maher sustained significant injuries.

The other driver was reportedly taken into custody.

