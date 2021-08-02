Man accused of killing father in Portage charged with open murder, mutilating a dead body

PORTAGE, Mich. — A man accused of murdering his father in Portage has been formally charged.

Scott Streffy is now charged with open murder and mutilation of a dead body in the death of his father, Dr. Thomas Aye.

RELATED: Man accused of murdering his father found, arrested in Kalamazoo

The Portage Department of Public Safety says the murder investigation started when officers were called to a home on Glencove Court for a report of an unresponsive man around 7 p.m. on July 24.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found 82-year-old Dr. Thomas Aye dead.

According to officers, evidence at the scene was suspicious in nature and indicated signs of violence.

Aye’s son is now charged with his murder.

Detectives say Sterffy left the state after the murder and had been seen in Chicago and Seattle. The 56-year-old was arrested Saturday in Kalamazoo.

