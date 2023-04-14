Man accused of hitting, paralyzing Kalamazoo officer while driving drunk pleads guilty

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man charged with hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo officer with his vehicle while intoxicated last summer pleaded guilty last week.

Deymeon Todd pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated causing injury on April 4.

The crash happened on North Riverview Drive around 6 a.m. on July 9, 2021, and left Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Tom Maher paralyzed from the waist down.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety A West Michigan coffee shop is raising money for the Kalamazoo public safety officer hit by a suspected drunk driver almost two weeks ago.

Police say Maher was riding a motorcycle to work when he was hit by Todd.

Todd was arrested and toxicology results showed he was drunk at the time of the crash.

Sentencing for Todd is scheduled for July 17.

