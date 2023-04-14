Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Man accused of hitting, paralyzing Kalamazoo officer while driving drunk pleads guilty

Deymeon Todd
FOX 17
Deymeon Todd
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Tom Maher
Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 10:19:00-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man charged with hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo officer with his vehicle while intoxicated last summer pleaded guilty last week.

Deymeon Todd pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated causing injury on April 4.

The crash happened on North Riverview Drive around 6 a.m. on July 9, 2021, and left Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Tom Maher paralyzed from the waist down.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Tom Maher
A West Michigan coffee shop is raising money for the Kalamazoo public safety officer hit by a suspected drunk driver almost two weeks ago.

Police say Maher was riding a motorcycle to work when he was hit by Todd.

Todd was arrested and toxicology results showed he was drunk at the time of the crash.

Sentencing for Todd is scheduled for July 17.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather