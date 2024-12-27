Man accused of Heather Kelley's death bound over to Circuit Court for trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The murder case of Carlos Watts Jr. was bound over to Circuit Court on Thursday.

Watts, 38, is charged with open murder in the December 2022 death of 35-year-old Portage mother Heather Kelley, his girlfriend at the time.

On Thursday, Watts appeared for a preliminary examination in 8th District Court in Kalamazoo. His case was bound over to 9th Circuit Court in Kalamazoo "for further proceedings," according to Kalamazoo County chief assistant prosecutor Jeff Williams.

Assistant prosecutor Greg Russell told FOX 17 that the decision means Watts will now stand trial.

A clerk at the 9th Circuit Court told FOX 17 that a date has not yet been set for Watts' next court appearance.

