Man accused in 2020 Kzoo shooting death of woman acquitted of murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man who was accused in the 2020 death of a woman in Kalamazoo was acquitted of murder.

The victim, 20-year-old Rachel Marie Curl, died in a shooting at Hidden Hills Apartments on Oct. 17, 2020, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Ja’Shaun Markee Jones was subsequently charged with open murder and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jones was exonerated Tuesday on both charges, prosecutors say.

However, we’re told the jury was unable to arrive at a consensus on six other charges.

READ MORE: Woman killed near Western Michigan University campus identified

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube