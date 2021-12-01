Watch
LIVE at 10 a.m.: KDPS, MSP give update on Kalamazoo bus station shooting

Adam Bourland/FOX 17
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers investigate Saturday morning's shootings at the Kalamazoo Transit Center.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 10:13:33-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Representatives from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police will give an update Wednesday on the shooting at a transit center this past weekend.

RELATED: Suspect killed in Kalamazoo after 3 are shot in bus at Transit Center

RELATED: 'It still doesn’t feel real': Kalamazoo bus shooting survivor describes chaos as man opened fire

RELATED: Partnership with Kzoo County sheriff ended months before metro shooting due to staffing shortages

Watch the news conference here:

