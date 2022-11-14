Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Kalamazoo late last week.

The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bryce Salter on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Investigators say they identified the suspected shooter as a Lansing resident.

Lansing police arrested the suspect shortly after, public safety officials say.

We’re told the suspect is now lodged at the Ingham County Jail on a warrant unrelated to the shooting.

Authorities say the case will be forwarded to Kalamazoo County prosecutors on Nov. 15.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-488-8911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

