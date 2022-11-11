21-year-old Kalamazoo resident dies after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident has died after a shooting early Friday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they discovered a crime scene near Michigan Avenue and Howard Street after the victim was transported to the hospital in a private car at around 3 a.m.

The 21-year-old victim succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting while at the hospital, authorities say. Their identity is being withheld at this time.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with public safety officials by calling 269-488-8911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube