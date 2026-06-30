KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A stretch of hot days is beginning in Kalamazoo and across West Michigan, and there are free options to help neighbors cool off.

At LaCrone Park Splash Pad, families are taking advantage of one of those options.

"It's 90 degrees. It's hot outside," mother Alisha Hardman said.

"It was so hot in the house, so I said let me take em to get some water on their bodies," grandmother Niya Satterfield said.

Niya Satterfield, a grandmother, said the free splash pad is a relief for families who can't afford pricier alternatives.

"Luckily they got this for free for the kids. You now, some people can't afford the beaches, the parking," Satterfield said.

Watch: LaCrone Park Splash Pad, free Metro rides offer relief as heat settles over Kalamazoo

LaCrone Park Splash Pad, free Metro rides offer relief as heat settles over Kalamazoo

For mom Alisha Hardman, LaCrone Park is a huge plus for the area.

"A lot of places aren't affordable. This is free, and it's right in the neighborhood," Hardman said.

Another free option is available through Kalamazoo Metro, which is offering free rides to area cooling centers.

Getting to a cooling center is only useful if residents can actually get there. Metro says transportation is often the barrier standing in the way.

"Correct. A lot of the things we deal with in public transit — one of the barriers for successful community outcomes— whether it be education, medical appointments, getting to jobs— is transportation. We want to make sure we can break some of those barriers down and make sure people are safe in this hot weather!" Sean McBride said.

The free ride service is not new to extreme weather. This past winter, Metro provided more than 1,200 trips to warming centers across the county.

Extreme heat can be dangerous, and officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of the free resources available.

Neighbors who want a free ride to a cooling center can call to schedule with Kalamazoo Metro at 269-350-2970.

A full list of cooling centers can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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