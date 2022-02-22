Michigan House bill would rename section of US-131 after Sgt. Proxmire

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan legislators have introduced a bill that would name a section of a Kalamazoo County freeway after Sgt. Ryan Proxmire.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Julie Rogers (D–60th House District), would rename US-131 between West U Avenue and mile marker 35 to “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.”

“It is important for our community and our public to never forget,” says Roanna Proxmire, Sergeant Proxmire’s widow. “That sign, and his name on that sign, represents who he was to the community, and the people who knew him and have dealt with him would see that and be reminded, and I think ultimately that is our best tribute to him.”

Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed during a chase back in August.

READ MORE: Fallen deputy remembered for his passion and service

READ MORE: Kalamazoo woman, quilters from across country gift quilt to Sgt. Proxmire's family

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube