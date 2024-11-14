KDPS seeks woman suspected of stealing $600 worth of liquor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials request the public’s assistance in locating a woman suspected of stealing $600 worth of alcohol in Kalamazoo.

The theft happened Saturday at Midtown Fresh on Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

The woman reportedly drove away in a black Chevy Malibu or Impala.

Investigators say they are following leads but those with information are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8142 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

