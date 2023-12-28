KDPS releases identity of man killed in Christmas Day rollover

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities have released the identity of the man who was killed in a Kalamazoo rollover crash on Christmas Day.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of Gull Road before 2:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told the driver, 36-year-old Edward C. Hinga III from Kalamazoo, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Public safety officials say Hinga was the only occupant involved in the crash, which resulted in a two-hour road closure.

The car was reportedly on fire when KDPS officers arrived. The fire was extinguished afterward.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

KDPS expresses its sympathies to Hinga’s loved ones.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

