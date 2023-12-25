Police: 1 dead after fiery rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash.

Officers responded to a reported rollover crash in the 1100 block of Gull Road around 2 p.m. Monday.

KDPS says the driver had been thrown from the vehicle, which was on fire when they got there.

Investigators say they were able to put out the fire, but the 36-year-old driver died at the scene.

Right now, they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating, and anyone with information can call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

