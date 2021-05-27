KDPS chief reflects on Kzoo unrest, one year later

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three days after the unrest in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo saw similar scenes of tear gas and chaos.

Peaceful protestors gathered at the corner of Michigan and Park were dispersed by volleys of teargas fired by Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers after curfew had expired.

Throughout the evening, then-assistant chief Vernon Coakley, promoted to chief of KDPS last fall, was attempting to reason with the crowd to disperse and go home, even kneeling with them at one point.

Eventually, force won the day as protestors were broken up with teargas and non-lethal rounds.

“Our community, our world was in a trauma state at that time,” said Chief Coakley, speaking to FOX17 on Thursday. “I do what my heart leads me to do, what’s right for the people of the city of Kalamazoo, that’s what's important.”

Coakley said in the past year, his office has added a transparency page to the KDPS website, enlisted the help of the clergy through their Pastors on Patrol program, and hired a public information officer – a civilian that will work in tandem with the chief’s office.

“What's works for Kalamazoo may not work for another city and vice versa,” said Chief Coakley. “My aim was to help make this world better. My community first.”

Coakley said the other key element to real change in policing is communication from the citizens being policed.

“Help us, help us,” he said. “There are times when we're going to disagree, to agree but in the end, let's still go have coffee, let's have dinner, let's shake hands, let's still talk and communicate. That's what's important.”

