KDPS: 3 arrested following string of Kalamazoo home invasions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three suspects are in custody following a recent string of reported home invasions in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says their officers arrived near the intersection at Howard Street and Stadium Drive on reports from a witness who spotted two people trying to break inside a residence.

We’re told the officers found the two suspects, who took off upon seeing them.

KDPS says the suspects were soon caught and placed in custody with help from a K9 unit.

Public safety officials tell FOX 17 the two suspects may be responsible for other home invasions in the area, including ones that had not been reported yet.

Stolen property totaling several thousand dollars in value was recovered and a third suspect was placed into custody, KDPS adds.

Authorities remind the public to take precautions against theft, such as locking all homes and keeping valuable possessions out of sight.

Those with knowledge related to alleged home invasions in the area are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

RELATED: Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube