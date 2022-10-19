Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU

WMU
FOX 17
WMU
Posted at 4:33 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 16:33:51-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU).

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned.

KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at their residences:

  • Lock all doors and windows even if you plan on returning shortly.
  • Close windows and blinds.
  • Keep valuable possessions inside a safe; never leave them in a vehicle.
  • Stick a rod inside the tracks of sliding doors.
  • Add a security system or doorbell camera (ask your landlord first).
  • Always lock car doors.
  • Report suspicious activity to 911.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered