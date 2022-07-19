KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A half-year-long construction project on a major Kalamazoo corridor is inching toward completion.

City planners said this will create accessibility that wasn't there before.

Traffic backup due to the construction may be causing a headache for the drivers on Stadium Drive (from Howard Street to Lovell Street), but it's all leading to more accessibility for pedestrians and non-motorized transportation.

"We understand the disservices that construction can bring. It is certainly frustrating to drive through a construction zone," said the City of Kalamazoo's Public Services Director and Engineer James Baker.

It is a highway that serves around 20,000 vehicles per day. Normally it is four lanes of traffic, but during construction it is down to two lanes.

"It’s really going to open up the corridor for accessibility both for motorized and non-motorized. It also provides some much needed aesthetics to that corridor. It was essentially an urban highway that wasn’t very appealing," said Baker.

The project started in April 2022 and consists of two main parts: a large diameter culvert replacement and road improvements.

"There was very narrow shoulders and guardrail right against that. In terms of pedestrian accessibility or non-motorized accessibility, unless you’re willing to brave 50-mile-per-hour traffic between you and a guardrail, there was no real accessibility at all," said Baker.

Baker said the road will feel the same, adding a little bit of narrowing to provide some safety and speed benefits. It will also add a median with a more pleasing aesthetic.

The improvements will also make it safer for those outside vehicles.

"Non-motorized pedestrian or bike friendly uses that north of the roadway. It is off the roadway itself. When it is all wrapped up, you will have pedestrian and non-motorized uses and accessibility, and we will still be able to move traffic as designed," said Baker.

The $2.8 million project is not being paid for by city taxpayers but rather federal funding used locally for traffic improvements. It is also using $1.6 million in jurisdictional transfer dollars from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

All of the work being done is under guidance to fit with the Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 goal.

"There is a really larger plan that this work is part of, that is our connected transportation plan, that is really working on these roadway to make improvements and make life better for our walkers, non-motorized users, bikers and everything connecting that back to the city as well," said Baker.

City planners said construction is currently on schedule and they expect to see completion by late October or early November.

