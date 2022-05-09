Kalamazoo invited to join international city innovation training program, focus on sidewalks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is one of just 13 international cities selected to participate in the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University’s 2022 Innovation Training program.

The program provides cities with consulting, training and networking to address a key issue in the community.

Kalamazoo will use this program to focus on creating a proactive, equity-minded sidewalk snow management strategy.

The free, year-long program will help city staff members address this community priority through innovation curriculum instruction, dedicated design coaching and relationship building.

The 330 miles of sidewalk throughout the city of Kalamazoo, combined with several months of snow each year, creates a significant need for snow clearing during the winter months.

The need for snow removal is especially great near vacant properties and for seniors and people with mobility challenges who cannot physically clear their sidewalk.

The Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 Master Plan recognizes that sidewalks play an essential role in creating “Complete Neighborhoods” with safe, walkable streets.

“We are honored to be one of 13 cities participating in the 2022 Innovation Training program.

“I look forward to seeing the creative ideas and strategies that our team creates through this program and how this process can be applied to the challenges that our community faces moving forward,” said Mayor David Anderson.

The 2022 Innovation Training program gives the city of Kalamazoo an opportunity to create clear and passable sidewalks year-round.

A core team of 12 city staff members from various departments will work together to research initiatives and form a plan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube