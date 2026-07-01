Kalamazoo's $90 million courthouse loses AC amid heat wave: 'It's pretty much an inconvenience'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pratt Justice Center in Kalamazoo lost its air conditioning Wednesday amid a heat wave, forcing some court business to stop and sending some people who made special trips to the building away empty-handed.

Kalamazoo County said in a news release the HVAC system went out Wednesday. Some areas of the building reached 85 degrees, according to the county's public information officer.

The courthouse opened three years ago and cost more than $90 million to build.

Some court proceedings continued, but only for criminal cases. A fan was placed at the entrance to the courtroom, and a person was seen wearing a neck fan.

Marlon Evans, a Kalamazoo neighbor, came to the courthouse to pay a ticket and was turned away.

"It's pretty much an inconvenience," Evans said.

"I came down to pay a ticket. I got turned around because the air conditioning is out," Evans said.

Evans said he took time off work to handle the matter.

"I did take some time off to take care of this today," Evans said.

"It's surprising, because it's a fairly new building. I just don't know why they don't have it up and running," Evans said.

Alexander Barley drove from Battle Creek to pay a speeding ticket, only to find he couldn't.

"I came for a speeding ticket. I came all the way from Battle Creek to pay a speeding ticket here," Barley said.

Barley said he plans to make the drive back Thursday.

"I found out they were closed. I didn't know. It didn't show they were closed for Google or something. I drove thirty minutes to pay off a ticket I couldn't even pay, because their AC is broken," Barley said.

Kalamazoo County declined an interview request.

Wednesday evening the county public administration officer put out an additional press release. It stated the air conditioning went out due to a power surge, and that the necessary repairs were completed. The building is expected to re-open for normal hours on Thursday July 2.

The building is closed July 3 because of the holiday weekend.

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