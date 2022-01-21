Kalamazoo woman charged with murdering 25-year-old Portage man

PORTAGE, Mich. — A woman is charged with murder in the death of a 25-year-old Portage man.

Portage police say 21-year-old Iyanna Colon of Kalamazoo is charged with open murder in the death of Maan Alblowi.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 400 block of Tudor Circle at Briargate Apartments Tuesday afternoon for an unresponsive male. They found a 25-year-old Alblowi dead.

Police responded to the apartment after a 20-year-old woman went to the Portage Public Safety Headquarters to report a deceased person.

Colon is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail without bond.

