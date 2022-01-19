Police investigating suspicious death of 25-year-old Portage man

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 400 block of Tudor Circle at Briargate Apartments Tuesday afternoon for an unresponsive male. They found a 25-year-old man from Portage dead.

Police responded to the apartment after a 20-year-old woman went to the Portage Public Safety Headquarters to report a deceased person.

That woman is now being held for questioning about the death of the man.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

