KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a father of three on Gull Road in April, according to court records and the prosecutor's office.

Carol Kosch faces a charge of failure to stop resulting in death. Court records say she drove away from the scene and that she thought she had hit a dark sedan — not a person on a motorcycle.

The man she hit was Azariah Smith.

Samantha McCoy, the mother of Smith's three children and the woman he had planned to spend the rest of his life with, said the past 77 days without him have been devastating.

"It's been horrible. Our life has completely changed. Nothing will ever be the same. We don't have a home anymore. My kids have to live differently," McCoy said.

Watch: Kalamazoo woman charged in hit-and-run that killed father Azariah Smith near Gull Road

Kalamazoo woman charged in hit-and-run that killed father Azariah Smith near Gull Road

McCoy is trying to make ends meet doing deliveries while keeping herself together for her children.

"I promise you if I didn't have kids I wouldn't be here," McCoy said.

When asked how she is getting through it, McCoy was honest with me.

"I'm not. I'm really not. I try, you know, but if it wasn't for government assistance, we honestly wouldn't have anything," McCoy said.

Kosch was given a $500 personal recognizance bond. I contacted the Kalamazoo Public Defender, who is representing her, and have not heard back.

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