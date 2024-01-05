Watch Now
Kalamazoo River to be lowered Saturday for dive and recovery operation

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
motorcyclist flees from officers in Kalamazoo River
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jan 05, 2024
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo River will be lowered this weekend to assist with a dive and recovery operation.

The river’s depth will be lowered by about a foot at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Kalamazoo County Emergency Management.

Dive and recovery efforts will be made downstream between Paterson Street and Michigan Avenue, officials say.

This comes days after a suspect jumped into the river in an attempt to flee from public safety officers.

READ MORE: Suspect missing after jumping into Kzoo River to elude arrest

We’re told the river will be raised to normal levels in the middle of the afternoon.

