Kalamazoo Public Safety identifies man killed in May 28 shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officials say a shooting last week Wednesday took the life of 42-year-old Michael Powers.

The shooting, according to police, happened in the early morning hours of the May 28. Police responded just after 1:30 a.m.

It happened in the area of Riverview Drive and East Paterson Street. Police were flagged down, and 911 calls confirmed gunfire in the area, police say.

Police say Powers was shot in the head and abdomen.

Anthony Thomas is who police are identifying as a suspect.

The 28-year-old was denied bond at an arraignment on June 2.

Thomas is charged with open murder, two counts of felony firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and carrying a concealed weapon.

