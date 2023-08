KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Much of West Michigan will be in the 90s this Thursday, renewing the importance of staying cool during hot weather.

The Kalamazoo Public Library (KPL) says all of its branches will act as cooling centers for people who don’t have a means to get out of the heat.

We’re told buildings will remain open during service hours.

Head to the library system’s website to find the nearest KPL branch and their hours of operation.

