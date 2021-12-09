Kalamazoo Metro Transit requests police presence following bus station shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Metro Transit is requesting to have an officer on site following the shooting that took place at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center on Saturday, Nov. 27.

In a joint letter to the city, Kalamazoo County Transportation Authority (KCTA) Chair Greg Rosine, Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Executive Director Sean McBride and Amalgamated Transit Union President Earl Cox Sr. ask the city of Kalamazoo to do the following:

Assign officers positioned within and around the transportation center.

Collaborate with the KCTA on ensuring long-term safety for all transit users and staff.

The letter mentions the transit center was once contracted to have two officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on site but a lack of staffing ended the partnership on Feb. 9, 2020.

“We appreciate your past support of public transportation in our community and look forward to your continuing support as we take steps to ensure the safety of all,” the letter reads.

READ MORE: 'It still doesn’t feel real': Kalamazoo bus shooting survivor describes chaos as man opened fire

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube