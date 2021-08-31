Kalamazoo mental health service raises awareness ahead of Suicide Prevention Month

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gryphon Place is raising awareness for suicide ahead of National Suicide Prevention Month in September.

The Kalamazoo mental health service says suicide is the tenth-highest cause of death in the nation, adding suicide kills more than 44,000 Americans every year and visits to the emergency department for suspected attempts increased 31 percent since the pandemic began.

The nonprofit lists the following as potential warnings signs of suicide:

Verbally mentions death/dying

Seeking suicide methods

Feelings of hopelessness and purposelessness

Sees themselves as a burden

Increased drug and/or alcohol intake

Extreme mood swings

Gryphon Place tells us the following can be done to help someone who may be contemplating suicide:

Listen to what they are saying with sympathy and without judgment.

Ask if they have suicidal thoughts.

Refrain from leaving them alone.

Discard guns, drugs, alcohol and sharp objects.

Save the phone number to your local crisis line, just in case.

Call the local crisis line if suicide appears imminent (269-381-HELP for the Kalamazoo area).

Click here for additional resources.

Click here to view local suicide prevention events throughout the month of September.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube