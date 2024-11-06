Kalamazoo man with history of domestic violence sentenced to years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man from Kalamazoo will spend years in a federal prison after the latest in a long string of violent acts against women.

Stephen Woods, Jr. was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The 40-year-old was arrested in September 2023 after he grabbed his girlfriend by the hair, beat her to the ground, and held a pistol against her chest.

Woods's criminal history dates bat to at least 2004 with dozens of convictions for charges that include violent crimes. In 2004 and 2005 he was convicted for attacking different women. Also in 2005 he bit and kicked officers following a traffic stop.

In 2010 he elbowed an officer in the face and bit his arm.

“Woods’s criminal record shows a pattern of violence against women and blatant disregard for the law,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “For a victim of domestic violence, an abuser’s access to a firearm can mean the difference between life and death. We will continue to protect survivors by prosecuting abusers who have no right to touch a gun.”

“Stephen Woods's is a habitual domestic abuser. Every person deserves to live in peace without the threat of gun and or domestic violence,” said Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “Mr. Woods will have a significant amount free time to reflect on his consistent pattern of abusive relationships with women, and perhaps arrive at a place where he values them. Our community and his family are safer today with Woods in prison.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you are encouraged to reach out for help. Support services include several national hotlines:



Victim Connect: 1-855-4VICTIM (1-855-484-2846)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224 (or text START to 88788)

The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Anyone who is in imminent danger should call 911 to speak with a local emergency operator.

