Kalamazoo man sentenced for possessing gun as a felon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Juwara Jawan Compton Jr., 32, was charged last fall for having a .40 Glock equipped with an extended magazine, federal attorneys say.

We’re told the gun also had a “switch” that turned it into a machine gun.

“Our Safe Summer 2024 Program is underway right now and we mean what we say: We will federally prosecute all firearms offenders caught with crime guns,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Mr. Compton carried an illegal machinegun equipped with an extended magazine, capable of inflicting mass destruction and senseless trauma. He will likely now serve years more in prison because he was prosecuted under the Safe Summer program. My team and our partners will not rest until every person, in every neighborhood, in every community is safe from violence.”

Compton was sentenced to 64 months — a little more than 5 years — in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

The DOJ says Compton was previously convicted for multiple felonies, among which include domestic violence.

