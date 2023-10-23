Kalamazoo man charged for possessing machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been charged for possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is 31-year-old Juwara Jawan Compton Jr.
According to the Department of Justice, on September 2, 2023, Compton possessed a Glock .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine. The pistol also had a conversion device that made the weapon into a machine gun.
Compton made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Sally J. Berens on October 19. He is next due in court for a detention hearing before United States Magistrate Phillip J. Green on October 24.
“A fully automatic firearm in the hands of a convicted felon is a dangerous and potentially deadly combination,” said U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totten. “My office is committed to getting these weapons off of our streets and prosecuting those who posses them illegally.”