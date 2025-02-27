Kalamazoo man receives life sentence for deliberately running over woman in Oshtemo Twp.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced Wednesday for hitting and killing a woman in the parking lot of an Oshtemo Township Walmart in August 2022.

The victim, 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal, was taken to Bronson Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, Kalamazoo County deputies told FOX 17 at the time.

Court documents showed the suspect, Xuan Thanh Vo, admitted to running her over after making a conscious decision to kill someone that day.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office tells FOX 17 Vo was handed a life sentence without possibility of parole.

