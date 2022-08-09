Watch Now
Sheriff: Suspect deliberately hits, kills 65-year-old woman with car in Oshtemo

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday morning's deadly accident.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 15:20:15-04

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident is in custody after deputies say they deliberately hit and killed a 65-year-old woman in Oshtemo Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the 32-year-old suspect hit the woman outside of the Walmart on Ninth Street shortly after 12 p.m.

We’re told the victim was transported to Bronson Hospital where she later died.

Deputies say the suspect was arrested on charges for first-degree homicide.

The incident remains under investigation.

