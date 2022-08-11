Suspect who fatally struck pedestrian arraigned on open murder charge

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The driver involved in the felonious assault at a Walmart parking lot earlier this week has officially been charged.

Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder.

“Two days ago, we had an event out at the Walmart on 9th Street in Oshtemo Township,” said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller during a news conference at headquarters. “At 12:11 in the afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call, several actually 911 calls, of a suspect in the parking lot having just run over a pedestrian.”

Deputies arrived immediately, he said, and apprehended the driver.

Sheriff Fuller identified the victim as 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal of Kalamazoo, who later died from injuries. He stated that the two did not know each other, but the investigation was on-going.

“Our condolences go out to that family and friends, and anybody that had witnessed that event,” Sheriff Fuller said. “There are many witnesses. This is a tragic event and it’s a scary thing to think there’s a person in our community that would take an opportunity like this and cause such destruction.”

***Sheriff's Office asking anyone with tips and information to please call 269-383-8723***