Kalamazoo man convicted for teen's shooting death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was convicted Wednesday for killing a teen in 2023.

The fatal shooting happened July 8, 2023, in the 700 block of Summit Park Court, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Public safety officials say Coreleon Antonio Gordon, 17, died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

We’re told 47-year-old Tieshawn Labar Matthews was found in the area with the gun on his person.

KDPS says a jury found Matthews guilty of first-degree murder and felony firearm.

“While nothing can undo the pain of this senseless act, we hope this conviction brings a measure of justice and peace to Mr. Gordon’s family and loved ones,” says Executive Lt. Robert Holdwick. “This case shows the devastating impact of gun violence in our community, and we remain committed to preventing such tragedies through collaboration, outreach, and enforcement.”

The department thanks area residents who assisted investigators in the case.

Matthews is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing April 21.

