Kalamazoo man charged for allegedly running into marathon crowd with gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Kalamazoo man has been federally indicted for allegedly possessing a gun as a felon.

While taking part in a Kalamazoo marathon on May 5, an off-duty detective spotted a man who had removed a gun from his pants, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. She and another officer tried to arrest him but he resisted and ran away.

The suspect was later found hiding underneath a rowboat in someone’s backyard.

Jaeontae Moore, 23, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) announced Wednesday.

“This allegation is serious, and the circumstances of the defendant’s arrest are very troubling,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Every person, regardless of where they live, deserves to live their life and enjoy their community free from the fear of gunfire – especially at an event like the Kalamazoo Marathon that brings so many people together around a love of running.”

Moore faces up to 15 years behind bars if convicted.

