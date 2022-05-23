Kalamazoo man accused of killing his baby son's mother facing murder charge, weapons charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man accused of shooting and killing his 1-year-old's mother appeared in court on Monday.

32-year-old Eric James Smith is facing three charges including open murder, a felony firearm charge and a carrying concealed weapons charge. He remains in police custody without bond.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting at the 100 block of East Emerson in the city of Kalamazoo.

Officers found the woman dead after being shot. Investigators say Smith and his son were gone, prompting an Amber Alert. The 1-year-old was found safe in the home of another relative less than an hour later.

READ: Amber Alert canceled, homicide suspect in custody

Smith turned himself into police around the same time. It is not clear if he told police where his son could be found.

Prosecutors claim Smith shot and killed the woman.

He is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause conference on June 2.