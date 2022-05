KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a domestic situation Friday afternoon led to one death and at least one child missing.

Police say it happened in the 100 block East Emerson in the city of Kalamazoo.

The department tells FOX 17 it is getting ready to send out an Amber Alert for the missing child or children.

FOX 17 is working to get a description of the missing child or children and potential suspects.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube