1 dead & another wounded in Kalamazoo vehicle shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A driver was killed and a passenger was wounded when their vehicle was hit by gunshots Saturday morning.

At 4:07 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Florence Street. The investigation showed that a GMC SUV with four occupants had been struck by gunfire as it turned from Florence south onto Westnedge. The driver and one passenger were both hit — the driver in the torso and the passenger in the leg.

After the shots were fired, the vehicle drove to a local hospital where the driver was later pronounced dead and the passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition later Saturday.

Police said there was no confirmed suspect information regarding the shooter, but KDPS is following several leads and said progress was being made in the investigation.

Officers said there was no immediate threat to the public.

Investigators are seeking more evidence and witnesses. Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division by calling (269) 337-8139 or anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100, the P3Tips app or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

